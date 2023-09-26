Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

