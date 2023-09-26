Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.4 %

HQY stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

