Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,831 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

