Brokers Issue Forecasts for NETSTREIT Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NETSTREIT in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,239,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 334,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

