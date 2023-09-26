Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO Sean P. Nolan purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,990.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.