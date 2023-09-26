Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

TSCO stock opened at $206.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

