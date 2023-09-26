Brokers Offer Predictions for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.86. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.20.

NYSE:JLL opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

