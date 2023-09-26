Brokers Set Expectations for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.81 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

