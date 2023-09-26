Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.12 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.1% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

