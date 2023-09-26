BTCS (BTCS) & The Competition Financial Survey

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BTCS to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million -$15.89 million -2.73 BTCS Competitors $3.39 billion $414.95 million 7.25

BTCS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 336 1409 2092 69 2.48

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given BTCS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% BTCS Competitors -122.20% -26.33% -10.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s competitors have a beta of 5.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS competitors beat BTCS on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

