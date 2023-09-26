BWS Financial Weighs in on Ecovyst Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – BWS Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

ECVT stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4,866.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,176,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,608 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

