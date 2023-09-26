Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.63.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

