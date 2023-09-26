Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1437 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CP opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.