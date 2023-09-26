Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

