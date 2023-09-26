Castle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

