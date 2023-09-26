Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

