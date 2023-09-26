Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.