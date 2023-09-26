Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

