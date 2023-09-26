Chesswood Group Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

TSE:CHW opened at C$7.25 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64, a current ratio of 58.32 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$130.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.79 million. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Chesswood Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chesswood Group

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 76,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,593.60. Insiders acquired 110,208 shares of company stock valued at $752,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

