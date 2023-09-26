Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.