Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

