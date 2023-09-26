Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

