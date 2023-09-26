Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

