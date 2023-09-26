Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

