Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 28,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 545,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.