Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.61.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

