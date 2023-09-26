CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.79 and a 200-day moving average of $487.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

