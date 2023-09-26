Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

COEP stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeptis Therapeutics

In other Coeptis Therapeutics news, Director Gene Salkind purchased 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,060.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,060.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,226 shares of company stock worth $40,994. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

