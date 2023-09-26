Comparing CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) and Centene (NYSE:CNC)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Centene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Centene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centene $144.55 billion 0.26 $1.20 billion $4.85 14.55

Analyst Recommendations

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarePayment Technologies and Centene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Centene 0 9 6 0 2.40

Centene has a consensus target price of $83.35, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Centene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centene is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centene has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A Centene 1.83% 14.15% 4.40%

Summary

Centene beats CarePayment Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. This segment also provides a variety of individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and members. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and members. The Specialty Services segment offers behavioral health and employee assistance plans; clinical healthcare, primary care, various specialty services, and a suite of social and other support services; data analytics solutions; administrative services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries; traditional pharmacy clinical and administrative services as well as specialized pharmacy benefit services through its specialty pharmacy business; and vision and dental health services. This segment provides auxiliary healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations; and engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

