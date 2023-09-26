Comparing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and American International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $207.35 million 4.87 $7.28 million $0.16 100.76 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

Profitability

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares European Wax Center and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.64% 40.36% 7.61% American International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and American International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than American International.

Summary

European Wax Center beats American International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About American International

(Get Free Report)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.