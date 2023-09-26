Comparing OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) & AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OPENLANE and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPENLANE -9.34% 7.81% 2.26% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OPENLANE and AUTO1 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPENLANE 1 1 2 0 2.25 AUTO1 Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

OPENLANE currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Given OPENLANE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OPENLANE is more favorable than AUTO1 Group.

This table compares OPENLANE and AUTO1 Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPENLANE $1.52 billion 1.08 $241.20 million ($1.83) -8.18 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OPENLANE has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OPENLANE beats AUTO1 Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include BacklotCars, a live auction format that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in a bidding environment in the United States; TradeRev, an online automotive remarketing platform in Canada, where dealers can sell and source used vehicle inventory at any time; ADESA U.K., an online wholesale used vehicle remarketing business in the United Kingdom; and ADESA Europe, an online wholesale vehicle marketplace in Continental Europe. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

