Comparing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -15.19% -21.82% -17.34% PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37%

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDW Media and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IDW Media presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.40%. Given IDW Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDW Media is more favorable than PSQ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $30.84 million 0.23 -$750,000.00 ($0.35) -1.48 PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDW Media beats PSQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

