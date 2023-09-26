Comparing Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ebang International and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Qorvo 1 11 9 0 2.38

Qorvo has a consensus price target of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Qorvo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Qorvo -0.29% 7.89% 4.59%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ebang International and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ebang International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 1.17 -$43.89 million N/A N/A Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.65 $103.15 million ($0.17) -567.65

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qorvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qorvo beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

