Comparing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $11.02 million 3.69 -$17.95 million ($0.35) -2.54 Oshkosh $8.28 billion 0.76 $173.90 million $6.05 15.90

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vicinity Motor and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oshkosh 0 5 8 0 2.62

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.08%. Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $109.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -130.82% -40.75% -24.20% Oshkosh 4.45% 14.22% 5.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense; and snow removal vehicles for airports and military bases. Its Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment offers aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles for airports; and broadcast vehicles, including electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles for broadcasters and command trucks. Its Commercial segment design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers for concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

