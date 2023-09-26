Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

