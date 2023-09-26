Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

