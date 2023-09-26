Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conformis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

