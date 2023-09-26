Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Research analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
