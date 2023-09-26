CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

