ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.