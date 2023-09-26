ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.49.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Further Reading
