Contrasting China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Railway Group and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Railway Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

China Railway Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Railway Group pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimizu pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Railway Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares China Railway Group and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A $0.48 1.09 Shimizu $14.31 billion 0.27 $363.10 million $1.97 10.80

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than China Railway Group. China Railway Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of China Railway Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Railway Group and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A Shimizu 2.55% 3.35% 1.40%

Summary

Shimizu beats China Railway Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts, bridge steel structures, other railway-related equipment, engineering equipment, component manufacturing, and materials. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, and operation service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. China Railway Group Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Shimizu

(Get Free Report)

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.