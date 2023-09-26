Contrasting Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98% Cutera -31.08% -489.05% -16.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 4 1 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Cutera has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 352.01%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.60 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Cutera $252.40 million 0.51 -$82.34 million ($3.87) -1.67

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cutera beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.