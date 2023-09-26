Contrasting Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 0.96 $24.24 million $0.14 18.71 Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.42 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sensus Healthcare and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 345.29%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 7.94% 5.09% 4.40% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

