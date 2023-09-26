Contrasting Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) & Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mosaic has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 3 8 3 0 2.00 Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mosaic and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mosaic presently has a consensus target price of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Mosaic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mosaic is more favorable than Cibus.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic 12.89% 20.21% 10.57% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mosaic and Cibus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $19.13 billion 0.63 $3.58 billion $6.33 5.70 Cibus $160,000.00 2,433.90 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.02

Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mosaic beats Cibus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

