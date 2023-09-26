Contrasting Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.18 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.01 Yext $400.85 million 1.94 -$65.94 million ($0.19) -32.87

Profitability

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wejo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Wejo Group and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82% Yext -5.94% -17.83% -4.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

Wejo Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,794.74%. Yext has a consensus price target of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 91.35%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

Yext beats Wejo Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

