Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Copa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

