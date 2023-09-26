Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 59,604 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 84,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 47,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,416,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after buying an additional 97,837 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

