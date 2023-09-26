Critical Comparison: Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Free Report) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starry Group and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,166,566.67%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

This table compares Starry Group and Advanced Info Service Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.00 $25.55 million N/A N/A Advanced Info Service Public $5.31 billion 3.50 $743.92 million $0.27 23.15

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% Advanced Info Service Public 14.68% 32.73% 8.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Starry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

