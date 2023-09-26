Critical Contrast: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AdTheorent and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 202.66%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Grindr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Grindr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.63 $29.34 million $0.17 6.94 Grindr $195.01 million 5.03 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06% Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42%

Summary

AdTheorent beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.