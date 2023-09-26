Critical Contrast: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) versus KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $187.76 million 0.03 -$44.19 million ($11.87) -0.02 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KM Wedding Events Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Spark Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spark Networks and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -34.37% -223.29% -17.78% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark Networks and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spark Networks presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 607.55%. Given Spark Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Volatility & Risk

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spark Networks beats KM Wedding Events Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

