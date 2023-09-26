Critical Review: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Schlumberger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.87 $1.70 million $0.34 30.62 Schlumberger $28.09 billion 3.03 $3.44 billion $2.74 21.84

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Schlumberger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aris Water Solutions pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schlumberger pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schlumberger has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Schlumberger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.93% 5.31% 2.69% Schlumberger 12.63% 21.27% 8.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Schlumberger 0 1 16 0 2.94

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $66.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Aris Water Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products. It also offers subsurface geology and fluids evaluation information; open and cased hole services; exploration and production pressure, and flow-rate measurement services; and pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment solutions. In addition, the company offers mud logging, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling, and logging-while-drilling services, as well as engineering support services; supplies drilling fluid systems; designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; bottom-hole-assembly and borehole enlargement technologies; well cementing products and services; well planning, well drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting of third parties, as well as drilling rig management solutions; and drilling equipment and services, as well as land drilling rigs and related services. Further, it provides artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; supplies packers, safety valves, sand control technology, and various intelligent well completions technology and equipment; designs and manufactures valves, chokes, actuators, and surface trees; and OneSubsea an integrated solutions, products, systems, and services, including wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

